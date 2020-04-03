Home / CV / Manning Jewelry will be ready w. custom designs after quarantine

Manning Jewelry will be ready w. custom designs after quarantine

By on April 3, 2020

Manning Jewelry will be ready w. custom designs after quarantine
Harry Manning opened jewelry store in Foley back in 1949
Like all businesses considered non-essential, Manning Jewelry will be closed until at least April 17 per orders of The Alabama State Health Dept. But until then, customers can think about a brand new custom design or restyling a piece of jewelry they already own, as custom jewelry is owner Glenn Manning’s specialty.
“This is a great time to scroll through our photo gallery, or look around Pinterest for inspiration. Maybe even sharpen a pencil and try a sketch,’’ Glenn said.
Glenn’s father, Harry Manning, and his wife Rose opened their 300 square-foot location in historic downtown Foley in 1949. Glenn has continued the family tradition from the same location while adding a beautiful, expansive showroom and repair/custom manufacturing facility, including its own line of tropically inspired jewelry. Most pieces are one-of-a-kind or custom designed. Manning can handle delicate repair work, and uses 3-D technology to produce jewelry from concept to finish – all under one roof. “Nothing is impossible” is the company’s motto.
A past chairman of the South Baldwin Chamber and president of the Alabama Jewelers Association, Glenn invented Speedwire, a tool recognized nationally for its accuracy and precision in the laser welding process.
“We look forward to seeing you for a consultation when it is safe to do so. We hope all of our customers remain safe and healthy,’’ Glenn said.
Manning Jewelery is located at 207 W Laurel Ave. in Foley. For more info, call 251-943-4771 or log onto social media.
Pictured: Linda and Glenn Manning with their friendly staff Duke, Becky, Penny, Brandi, Loretta, Mike and April.

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!