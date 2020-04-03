Manning Jewelry will be ready w. custom designs after quarantine

Harry Manning opened jewelry store in Foley back in 1949

Like all businesses considered non-essential, Manning Jewelry will be closed until at least April 17 per orders of The Alabama State Health Dept. But until then, customers can think about a brand new custom design or restyling a piece of jewelry they already own, as custom jewelry is owner Glenn Manning’s specialty.

“This is a great time to scroll through our photo gallery, or look around Pinterest for inspiration. Maybe even sharpen a pencil and try a sketch,’’ Glenn said.

Glenn’s father, Harry Manning, and his wife Rose opened their 300 square-foot location in historic downtown Foley in 1949. Glenn has continued the family tradition from the same location while adding a beautiful, expansive showroom and repair/custom manufacturing facility, including its own line of tropically inspired jewelry. Most pieces are one-of-a-kind or custom designed. Manning can handle delicate repair work, and uses 3-D technology to produce jewelry from concept to finish – all under one roof. “Nothing is impossible” is the company’s motto.

A past chairman of the South Baldwin Chamber and president of the Alabama Jewelers Association, Glenn invented Speedwire, a tool recognized nationally for its accuracy and precision in the laser welding process.

“We look forward to seeing you for a consultation when it is safe to do so. We hope all of our customers remain safe and healthy,’’ Glenn said.

Manning Jewelery is located at 207 W Laurel Ave. in Foley. For more info, call 251-943-4771 or log onto social media.

Pictured: Linda and Glenn Manning with their friendly staff Duke, Becky, Penny, Brandi, Loretta, Mike and April.