Many hatchlings washed over during Idalia & super moon



Nesting season along the Alabama coast has come to an end., with Share the Beach documenting 143 sea turtles nests this year, the 4th highest season since 2010.

“We are thrilled, and exhausted, about that! Over half of these nests have already hatched, and we have documented over 5,700 hatchlings heading into the water to begin their lives at sea,’’ said Share The Beach Director Sarah Johnson.

Many of the remaining nests were washed over by the combined super moon tide and storm surge from Hurricane Idalia. We will continue to monitor all of our remaining nests for hatchlings, so please continue to keep our beaches Clean, Darek and Flast so all of our littlest sea turtles have the best chance when they emerge.