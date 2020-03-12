March 27 Helping Hand Gulf Shores fundraiser for Theodore Prive

Happy Pappy’s Coffee House event includes music, silent auction

By Kaysheri Haffner

On Friday, March 27 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., Helping Hands Gulf Shores will hold a donation drive for Theodore Prive at Happy Pappy’s Coffee House (1550 W 2nd St.) in Gulf Shores.

Theodore is a 2-year-old who has been fighting bravely since he was 4 months old. He was diagnosed with a rare type of leukemia called Infant Pre B ALL + KMT2A, which affects only about 150 infants each year. He loves veggie straws and playing outside. Theodore is currently in Philadelphia going through a bone marrow transplant and will remain there for as long as five months, depending on complications.

The donation drive will be a silent auction featuring many local businesses, restaurants, and artists. You can bid at anytime between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The winners will be contacted if they are not present at the end of the event. Some featured items are art by Nick Cantrall, an aluminum growler, t-shirt and hat from Big Beach Brewery, a $50 gift card and a t-shirt from the Crazy Cajun, a $50 from Tuscany Grill, and many, many more.

There will be live music throughout the event, including local artists such as Andy and Chris Carstains from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Christina Christian from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Lisa Christian from 4:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. You’re welcome to enjoy the variety of refreshments sold by Happy Pappy’s Coffee House during the auction and bid.

The goal is to raise $6,000 for Theodore and his family, to help pay for their travel and miscellaneous expenses. If you are unable to make it to the event you can deposit check or cash to any PNC bank, and the account name is Theodore Prive Donation Drive.

Helping Hands was created by Kaysheri Haffner, in 2016, when she was a Gulf Shores Elementary School student. The team also includes Lauren Calvert, Cade Whitman, and Lexie Massengale. The Helping Hands Team raised almost $6,000 for a seven-year-old Devan Willis during their first donation drive in 2017. They continued by raising $5,000 for Taylor Wilson in 2018, and $5,000 for Clayton Ladd in 2019.

Feel free to come to our event on March 27 at Happy Pappy’s Coffee House (1550A West 2nd Street, Unit 5, Gulf Shores) for a good cause and family fun! It doesn’t matter if you donate a penny or a million dollars, you’re still making a difference.

For more information, call or text (251) 609-1251, e-mail helpinghandsgulfshores@gmail.com, or visit kidshelpinghands. wixsite.com.