March 28 G.S. Junior City Council Market is all local

Vendors The Gulf Shores Junior City Council Spring Market will be held on Saturday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Waterway Village. The market will feature farmers bringing fresh-picked produce, artists showcasing handmade creations and food vendors serving up local specialties to share. All vendors must be original producers of their goods, ensuring the market maintains its authentic, locally-sourced character. Vendor Applications are being accepted now through March 13. For additional information about vendor opportunities or event details, contact Lindsey Hart at lhart@gulfshoresal.gov. Pictured: Pics from the 2025 market.

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