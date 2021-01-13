March 6 Dolphin Dash 5K registration is only $25

Proceeds will directly benefit Gulf Shores City Schools

The Second Annual Gulf Shores City Schools Dolphin Dash 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run will be held on Saturday, March 6 at Gulf Shores Place Town Green (By G.S. Public Beach west entrance).

The 5K starts at 8 a.m. and the Fun Run at 9 a.m. The event includes great race awards, a swag bag, a fun after-party and a t-shirt for all who pre-register by Feb. 21. Cost is only $25 per person to pre-register at runsignup.com. Registration after Feb. 21 and through race day is $30. Rigester at runsignup.com Race site opens at 7 a.m. for packet pick up and same day registration.

The event is sponsored by the Gulf Shores City Schools Parent

Teacher Student Organization and proceeds benefit all three city schools.

For race info, email gscsdolphindash@gmail.com. For sponsorship info, call Karen Harmon at (251) 978-5241.

Early packet pick-up events will be held at Big Beach Brewery on Thursday and Friday from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Covid protocols will be in place with masks required for everyone over two years old. Runners and walkers do not have to wear a mask while they are actively participating in the race.