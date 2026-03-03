March 7 Jam For Jessie (Acosta) at Sloop will celebrate beloved local bartender

Friends and family will celebrate the life of beloved local bartender Jessie Acosta through music, love and community during the Jam For Jessie at The Sloop in Gulf Shores (103 W. Canal Dr.) on March 7.

Broke N Done will take the Sloop courtyard stage at 11 a.m., and the tunes will continue all day and into the evening, culminating with a jam session at 10 p.m.

In between, Listen Linda (noon), Clay Watson (1 p.m.), Charlie Wilson (2 p.m.), Bob & VJ (3 p.m.), Ashley Stokely (4 p.m.), Rachel Lane (5 p.m.), Josh Drake & Dillon Readman (6 p.m.), Poarch Ninjas (7 p.m.), Heady Tendergrass (8 p.m.), and Tim Roberts (9 p.m.) will play sets.

Local artists are also going to be creating and displaying their work at the jam.

“Together, we’re supporting Jessie’s daughter (Lexis) and honoring a beautiful soul who loved glittery microphones and bringing people together,’’ organizers posted.

“This is for anyone wanting to help Lexi. Whether it’s for current medical expenses, a college fund, or anything else needed to make her more comfortable and able to continue her journey after the devastating loss of her mother. All donations will be directly for Lexi’s needs.

“This is for anyone wanting to help Lexi. Whether it’s for current medical expenses, a college fund, or anything else needed to make her more comfortable and able to continue her journey after the devastating loss of her mother. All donations will be directly for Lexi’s needs.’’

There is also a gofundme site orgnized by Meghan Grisham at gofundme.com /f/coming-together-for-lexis-future for those who want to participate online.

Memorial gatherings for Jessie have already been held at The Gulf Shores American Legion and Lauria’s, and a fitness dance class at the Bodenhamer Center was also dedicated to Jessie’s memory.

“Thank you everyone for coming together in support of such an amazing young woman with big dreams, a tender heart, and incredible strength,’’ wrote Meghan Grishame

In addition to The Sloop, Jessie worked at Lauria’s at the Beach.

“Our hearts are broken as we continue to grieve the loss of our teammate and friend, Jesse,’’ Lauria’s posted. “She brought so much life into every room. Jessie had a way of making people laugh, feel seen, and feel welcome.

“Her energy was contagious, her spirit unforgettable. She will be deeply missed by our team and by everyone whose life she touched.’’

A native of Libertyville, IL, Jessie passed away on Jan. 10 at age 38. A Gulf Shores resident since 2017, she had a huge community of friends including Stephanie Gigliotti.

, who Jessie helped spoke for hundreds of others when she said she was still in shock.

“She moved here to the Gulf Coast from Orlando with us to help open a new restaurant concept nine years ago,’’ Stephanie posted. “We all went through the struggle together of moving to a new state, getting settled, not knowing anyone. It felt a little easier because at least we knew each other. And our kids were close and hung out all the time.

“You know that person who lights up the whole room when they walk in? That was Jess. She was bright and beautiful, kind, positive, exuberant, so much fun, a good listener, and just radiated joy.’’

I’m so lucky to have known her and she will be missed immensely 💔

Pictured: Jessie Acosta with her daughter Lexis.