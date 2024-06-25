Marcus King & Fully Loaded Comedy at Wharf June 30; Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice & Tyler Bradenwill here on June 28

Dierks Bentley, with special guests Chase Rice & Tyler Bradenwill, make a tour stop on June 28 at The Wharf Amphitheater at 7 p.m., and (left) Bert Kreischer’s Fully Loaded Comedy Fest with musical guest (right) Marcus King will conclude a rigorous tour at the Orange Beach venue two days later with a show that also starts at 7 p.m. Buy tickets online at Ticketmaster.com or at The Wharf Box Office.

Kreischer and his friends Whitney Cummings, Ralph Barbosa, Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder and Matt McCusker are playing 13 venues in 13 days on this tour.

“Each summer, I want to surround myself with my favorite humans, which are always going to be comics. I want to hang out with my friends and family, tour and have fun. I want to float on rivers, boat on lakes, end up in oceans, go hiking, shoot guns, get high on mushrooms and do whatever we can to have a blast,’’ said Kreischer, who was named Rolling Stone’s Number One Partier in the Nation back in 1997.

He is now one of the top grossing stand-up comics in the business, and performs to sold-out arenas around the globe. According to Forbes, Kreischer has been hailed as, “one of the best storytellers of his generation, seamlessly and sincerely sharing anecdotes about his family and fatherhood while proving that there’s a way to take his [party-boy] antics into middle-age.”

In March, Kreischer released his 5th stand-up special, Razzle Dazzle on Netflix. In it, he spills on bodily emissions, being bullied by his kids, and the explosive end to his family’s escape room outing. His stand-up specials, Secret Time, The Machine, and Hey Big Boy are also streaming on Netflix.

King has established himself in the business with unparalleled performance prowess and a dynamic live show. During 2020, he linked up with Dan Auerbach [The Black Keys] and cut his solo debut El Dorado, garnering a GRAMMY nomination.

Bentley, touring in support of his 2023 Gravel & Gold album, has been pumping out country music hits while having serious fun on stage for the past 20 years. Expect him to play around 20 songs, half of them no. 1 hits from his 10-album catalog. He has also been covering Garth Brooks’ “Callin’ Baton Rouge” and Townes Van Zandt’s “White Freight Liner.”

Bentley, who has won multiple Grammys American Music Awards, and Country Music Awards, burst onto the country music scene in 2003 when his self-titled debut album’s toe-tapping first single, “What Was I Thinkin’,” climbed to the top of the Billboard country charts. Since then, he’s had 20 country No. 1s and a string of platinum albums.

Other concerts already booked at The Wharf

Jul 19: Parker McCollum; Aug 1: Coral Reefer Band – Jimmy Buffett Tribute; Aug 2: Kane Brown; Aug 16: Foreigner, Styx & John Waite; Aug 17: Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny & Ashley Cooke; Aug 23: Train, REO Speedwagon & Yacht Rock Revue; Oct 5: Jon Pardi.