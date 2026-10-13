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Mardi Gras Monster Mash Oct. 16 in O.B.

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Mardi Gras Monster Mash Oct. 16 in O.B.

The Marshalls krewe will host the Mardi Gras Monster Mash on Oct. 16 from 7 p.m. ‘til midnight at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf. Tickets are $100 per person or $900 for a table of 10 and include a chance to win $1,000 for the best table decorations and best group of costumes and $500 for best solo costume. The party includes an open bar, BBQ from Jim & Nick’s and music from the Six Piece Suits. More info: Ron Pingrey at 865-410-5101. Proceeds benefit the Marshalls’ Trades of Tomorrow scholarship program for students from Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Foley and Elberta.