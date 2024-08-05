Margaritaville license plates coming in Oct.

By Fran Thompson

The Florida Legislature has honored Jimmy Buffett by designating State Road A1A as Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway and making available Margaritaville specialty license plates sometime after Oct. 1. Fees from the sale of the plates will go to Singing for Change, an organization founded by Buffett to provide grants to nonprofit organizations in communities impacted by natural or manmade disasters for recovery, rebuilding, and future sustainability in those communities and to promote and inspire local grassroots leadership that will work to improve the quality of life in those communities and others in this state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bills honoring Buffett, the laid-back musician and business tycoon who died last September from a rare form of skin cancer. The specialty plate is named after the singer’s classic hit song and the brand name of his hospitality empire.

The final design has not been released, but the bill requires the plate to have Florida at the top and Margaritaville at the bottom. A released sample plate (above) showed a beach scene. Specialty license plates cost an annual $25 on top of vehicle registration fees. All plates can be ordered online or at local DMV offices.

Florida currently offers over 100 different specialty license plates, and there are a total of 175 different specialty plates on over 2 million registered vehicles. Endless Summer (136,937) is the most popular plate. Others in the top 10 are Helping Sea Turtles Survive, University of Florida, Miami Heat, Florida State University, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Save the Manatee, Protect Wild Dolphins, Marine Corps and Vets of Armed Forces.