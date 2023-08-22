Marine League Golf Tourney Sept. 30

The Marine Corps League is hosting its 3rd Annual Golf Tournament at Glen Lakes Golf Club on Sept. 30. Registration begins at 7 a.m., with a shotgun start slated at 8 a.m.

Entry fee is $100 per player and includes golf, cart, range balls, door prizes and lunch.

“The last two years have been very successful, and we hope to have another great tournament,’’ said tourney director Bonnie Ribley. “The money we raise assist the Marine Corps League to help Veterans in need and support our Toys for Tots program.’’

For more tourney or sponsor info, call Jim and Bonnie Ribley at 618-979-1170.