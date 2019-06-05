Marketplace, Music & Movie Fridays thru June 14 in Foley

Heritage Park Marketplace will again come alive with vendors offering a wide variety of art and crafts, produce and food. Enjoy a walk in our lovely, historic Heritage Park and visit vendors showcasing arts and crafts, flowers, baked goods, produce, polymer clay fine art, paintings, books, games and many other items. The popular Foley event kicks off at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17 and continues each Friday through June 14. The marketplace will operate from 4:30 – 7:30. Music and a Movie will feature live entertainment beginning at 6 p.m., followed by a movie at dusk.

Patrons are encouraged to come early and bring their lawn chairs or blankets and get comfortable for an afternoon and evening of fun and free entertainment. Live entertainment begins at 6 p.m., followed by a family-friendly movie presented on a large inflatable screen. Admission is always free. Concessions will be available, including delicious desserts from Sweet Rolls.

Heritage Park is located at the intersection of Ala. 59 and U.S. 98 in Foley. For a complete movie and entertainment schedule or to become a vendor, please contact Beverly Manley at 251-943-1300, bmanley@cityoffoley.org or visit visitfoley.org.