Martyn Woods Good Witches Ride For Bread Ministry

For the second consecutive Halloween, Martyn Woods residents held their Good Witches Ride. The witches decorate golf carts and bikes and ride around the neighborhood collecting bags of can goods left by their mailboxes. The can goods are donated to a local food pantry. Last year was such a success we have decided to do it every year. As we ride around we have candy, toys and surprises for the kids that are in their driveways watching for us. This year the food went to The Bread Ministry at Gulf Shores Methodist Church. The pantry was in need of 125 peanut butters & jellies to pack in Christmas boxes so our neighbor Mitzi, the president of a local PEO chapter, reached out to our chapter to help with the PB&J. (By Patricia Evans)