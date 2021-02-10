Mary’s Shelter presents “Be My Valentine’’ fundraiser on Feb. 13

Mary’s Shelter Gulf Coast will present Be My Valentine, an in-person and virtual drawdown extravaganza from 1-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 at Meyer Park (across from Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church). Tickets are $100 each and the last ticket drawn wins $10,000.

The event will be live streamed throughout with entertainment and interviews with some of the Moms who have found a home at Mary’s Shelter. The Gulf Coast’s very own Elvis will be on hand to perform. To purchase tickets, go to maryssheltergulfcoast.org or call Judie Flanigan, 251-554-4889.

Mary’s Shelter is a home for homeless pregnant women who choose life for their unborn child. The staff supports the women before and after the birth of the child. The facility is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.