Masonic Lodge Installs Officers

Sonora Masonic Lodge No. 635 of Free & Accepted Masons (F&AM) in Summerdale held its annual installation of lodge officers recently. Steve Williams of Lillian Lodge No. 925 F&AM in Lillian conducted the installation with the assistance of Don Williams of Air Force Lodge # 1 in Montgomery as installing marshall. New lodge officers for 2023-24 include, (l-r front row): Rodger Stoner, treasurer; Bruce Falcon, junior warden; Chip Jackson, junior deacon; Randy Smith, worshipful master; Mike Blankenship, senior deacon; Dean Gray, chaplain; Jack Gravely, marshall; (l-r back row): Randy Farris, senior warden; Cody Hitchcock, junior steward; David Brown, tiler and Chris Roberson, senior steward. Not shown: Lucas Skelton, secretary and Randy Borg, historian. Masonic lodges across Alabama support local youth and community projects and humanitarian efforts including, the child identification program and scholarships to local students. Sonora Lodge meets on the second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 202 E. Jackson Street in Summerdale.