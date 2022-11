Masons Support Summerdale School

Sonora Masonic Lodge No. 635 in Summerdale made a donation to Summerdale School’s Booster Club recently. The club will use these funds to purchase books for the library and maintenance/upkeep of the football field. Pictured: Chris Roberson, lodge worshipful master gives school librarian Michele Mullins a check while Booster Club member Blake Garrison and his son Riley look on.