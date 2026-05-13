Massive Gator Removed From West Canal Dr. In Gulf Shores

Working with officials from the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Officers S. Andrews and T. Jones of the GSPD Marine Unit helped remove a massive alligator from the 800 block of West Canal Dr. “This big guy measured about 12 feet long and weighed roughly 640 pounds. A huge thank‑you to Gulf Shores Fire Rescue for assisting with the heavy lift,’’ posted GSPD on Facebook.