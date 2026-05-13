Matt Howe, Rashad Jones, Sam Smith win state track titles

Gulf Shores’ Matt Howe won the Class 6A state boys’ pole vault championship with a vault of 14 ft. on his home field, Foley’s Rashad Jones, finished first in the boys’ Class 7A javelin with a 199 ft., and Elberta’s Sam Smith, who also won the indoor title in the event in February, jumped 6’ 6’’ to claim the Class 5A high jump title. Other local athletes earning All-State honors in the State 4A-7A Championship Meet at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex included Daniel Foster of Gulf Shores, second in the shotput; and Anthony Hawkins, of Orange Beach, sec