MaxPreps names OBHS the top softball team in the nation

Ava Hodo and K.G. Favors earn AHSAA Player of the Year awards

Orange Beach High School’s Amazing Makos softball team, which capped off a 46-1 season by winning the school’s fourth consecutive Alabama State Softball Championship, more recently was named the top high school softball team in the nation by MaxPreps. The Makos have won state championships in each of the four years the school has existed.

From MaxPreps: “Orange Beach slides into the top spot after wrapping up its season with a 4A state title on May 14, the school’s fourth straight title. The Makos’ two wins over No. 5 Pace (Fla.), the Sunshine State’s top team and 6A state champion, and a 4-2 win over No. 9 Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville), Alabama’s 7A champion, add enough to their resume to vault them to the top spot. South Carolina commit Kaylee (K.G.) Favors finished the season 21-1 with a .77 ERA. Sophomores Teagan Revette and Ava Hodo combined to hit 24 of the team’s 51 home runs. They could be a favorite for preseason No. 1 next spring.’’

In addition, team members Hodo and Favors were named best in state on the recently released Alabama Sports Writers Association 2024 All-State softball team. Hodo was named the Class 4A Player of the Year and Favors earned the Class 4A Pitcher of the Year award.

Gulf Shores High School’s Tia Titi, a senior infielder, also earned first team honors, and Dolphin pitcher Anna Leigh Price, a sophomore, and catcher Anayia McCutcheon, a freshsman, earned second team honors. The Dolphins’ K.K. Jacks was honorable mention All-State.

Mako sophomore Teagan Revette joined Favors and Hodo on the first team. Makos earning second team All-State included soph Katie King, junior Daigle Wilson. Junior Kaitlyn Robertson was honorable mention All-State.

Hodo is still just a sophomore, but she has played a prominent role in all four Orange Beach championship runs. Makos’ state championships. She crunched 12 home runs and had only three strikeouts all year. Favors was magnificent all year: A 22-1 record, 0.77 era, 15 shutouts and four no-hitters. She allowed only 14 earned runs all season.