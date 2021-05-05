May 15 HoodStock will raise funds for FBISF Foundation

Playa del Rio RV Resort on Perdido Key will host HoodStock Music Fest on May 15 beginning at noon.

A fundraiser for the Frank Brown International Songwriters Fest Foundation, the fest kicks off with a VIP party on May 14 beginning at 4 p.m. VIP passes are $100 and general admission passes are $50

The fundraiser also includes a fest t-shirt sale, and a raffle for $5,000 in merchandise and gift cards. The silent auction includes Abe Partridge’s artwork on an antique fiddle, a Martin guitar, a guitar autographed by all performers, a Christina Christian house concert, a week’s stay at Playa del Rio, a framed FBISF print signed by performers at 2020 festival, and an unframed HoodStock 2021 print signed by performers.

“I reached out to a small group of folks that shared the same love for music, songwriting and our local music community as me, while reaching out to every songwriter and musician that had ever performed at the Playa del Rio,’’ said Mark A. McBride, HoodStock founder and Playa del Rio owner. “The response was overwhelming.’’

For tickets or more info, visit hoodstockmusicfest.com

Hoodstock Schedule

MAY 14

4 p.m. – Brandon Whyde & Johnny Holland

5 p.m. – Cass Hunter & Friends

7 p.m. – Dark Waters Project w/ Adam & Cherish Hamby

MAY 15

12 p.m. – Christina Christian, Jonathon Newton, Justin

Touchette

1 p.m. – Rusty Budde, (pictured) Neil Dover, Daryl Roberts &

Mark Dreyer

2 p.m. – Smokin Elvis’ w/ Rhonda Hart, Elaine Petty & Doug

Habbena

3 p.m. – Sean Gasaway, Brandon Green & Jim St. James

4 p.m. – Jon Cook, Jay Megginson & Matt Prater

5 p.m. – Saucy Fuzz w/ Mason Henderson, James Earl

Henson, Kyle Thornton & Nick Prentice

6 p.m. – John Joiner, Tommy Mazzullo & Rick Whaley

7 p.m. – Nikki Nelson of Hwy. 101, Steve Oliver & Bobby

Keel

8 p.m. – T-Bone Montgomery, Mark Sherrill, Johnny Holland

& Bo Roberts

9 p.m.- Josh Newcom, Jonathon Newton, Jason Justice &

Justin Headley.