May 19 Al. primary includes two amendments

Alabamians must declare political allegiance for at least that day to vote for candidates in the May 19 primary, but all voters can cast ballots on the two statewide amendments to the state’s constitution when they go to the polls on May 19. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Amendment 1 will expand Aniah’s Law, which voters voted to approve in 2022, allowed judges to deny bail for 2nd degree murder, domestic violence, human trafficking, terrorism, aggravated child abuse and other serious crimes.

rape, robbery and kidnapping. The constitution previously read that bail could only be denied to those charged with capital offenses.

Aniah’s Law adds more non-capital offenses to the no-bail list, including ed shooting a firearm into an occupied dwelling, boat or vehicle.

Aniah’s Law was passed in honor of the late Aniah Blanchard of Homewood. Authorities found her body the body of the 18 year old after she was abducted from a convenience store in Auburn. The man convicted of mudering her, Ibraheem Yazeed was awaiting trial for kidnapping, robbery and attempted murder at the time.

Amendment 2 may have a tougher time passing, but it is a quick read. It states: “If approved, this amendment would ensure that a district attorney’s salary cannot be reduced during the term of office that he or she was appointed or elected to fill.’’

The republican primary between Joe Freeman,, Elijah Davidson and Frances Holk-Jones for State Representative in District 95 has generated numerous postcards from Freeman and Holk-Jones.

The District 92 Republican primary for state senator between Chris Elliott and Mike Vandenheuvel should could also prove to be interesting in a low-voter turnout primary. The 71-year old Vandenheuvel, a Robertsdale High grad, is running on a platform of not a polished politician. “He’s a Baldwin County neighbor, businessman, and straight shooter who believes in putting people over politics,’’ it states on his website.

Despite representing specific districts, candidates for Baldwin County’s four Commissioner seats are elected by the entire county electorate.