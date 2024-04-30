May 6 is season finale for O.B. Community potluck

By Dianne McElroy

The last Orange Beach Community Pot Luck Dinner before we take our summer break will be held on May 6 at 6 p.m. at the Orange Community Center (27235 Canal Rd.) The dinners will resume on Monday, September 2 with our Labor Day BBQ Dinner. Our entree for May will be fried chicken. Guests are asked to bring the side dishes or desserts. Our guest speaker will be Desiree Hodge, Director of the Coastal Arts Center. You may be interested in some type of art lesson after you hear about the many things offered at the beautiful Coastal Arts Center.