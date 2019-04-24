May 7 public meeting will showcase proposed Canal Rd. Corridor Study

The City of Gulf Shores will host a public meeting to discuss major traffic flow changes proposed in the Canal Road Corridor Study on Tuesday, May 7 at the Gulf Shores Activity Center, located at 260 Clubhouse Dr. The meeting will be from 5:30-7 p.m., and its purpose is to provide the public an opportunity to participate in the development of the proposed project.

A brief presentation will be given at 6 p.m. After the presentation, representatives from the City of Gulf Shores will be available at displays to discuss the proposed project and answer any questions. Comment sheets will also be made available for those who would like to submit written statements.

The purpose of the Canal Road Corridor Study is to improve connectivity and provide transportation corridor that will better accommodate the existing and projected east-west traffic volumes through the study area.

For more info, call Volkert’s Jason Goffinet at 251-342-1070.