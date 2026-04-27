May 9-10 Fort Morgan Seafood Fest benefits Volunteer Fire Dept.

The Fort Morgan Seafood Festival is back for a full weekend of coastal flavor, live entertainment, and family-friendly fun May 9–10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at Fort Morgan Marina. Proceeds benefit the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Dept.

Food & beverage vendors include Beach Bums Coffee & Deli, Juanita’s Food Truck, Selah Fort Morgan Coffee, and Tacky Jacks featuring a Low Country Boil.

The fest includes a dedicated Kid Zone featuring free face painting and hands-on arts and crafts like oyster shell painting. Alabama Coastal Foundation, Mobile Baykeeper and Share the Beach will offer interactive opportunities to learn about protecting the coastal environment.

Fest unique experiences include a chance to dunk local celebrities for a $5 donation and Sand Island Lighthouse boat tours. More info: tom@fortmorganmarinaal.com or 251-540-2628

Live Music Schedule:

May 8: 6–9 p.m. – Les Linton

May 9: 11 a.m.–2 p.m. – Clay Watson; 2–5 p.m. – Lauren Murphy; 6–9 p.m. – Slide Bayou