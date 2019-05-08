May is exciting time at G.S. Eagles Lodge

By Katie Kipp

May is an exciting time for the Eagles, as we wind down one year and prepare for the next. For Mother’s Day, the 12th, we will be serving some fish cooked on our grills and chicken ka bobs starting at noon. On Saturday, the 18th, Pilots for Christ will once again join us to celebrate the Auxiliary presenting them with a check for $500 for their great work This will start around 3 P.M. and there will be finger foods for all. Memorial Day week-end our guys will be grilling up German sausages and burgers. $5 to eat! Food will be ready at noon. And we are once again selling smoked pork butts. The cost is $35 for an approximately 6 pound butt and you can order one from any Eagles member. They will be ready for Father’s Day, June 16. Stop by to order one or call the club at 251-971-4549. Address is 3859 Gulf Shores Pkwy., Unit #6 (north end of Cactus Cantina Gulf Shores!) And we have Danny Grady playing for us on Sundays from 2-5 p.m.