Mayor Kennon to speak at Jan. 6 Community Potluck

The Monthly Orange Beach Community Potluck will be held on Monday, January 6 at the Orange Beach Community Center. The guest speaker will be Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon. Mayor Kennon will speak on current, past and future city activities.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited; just bring a dish to share. The monthly potlucks are held on the first Monday of each month, September through May. The Orange Beach Community Center is at 27235 Canal Road.

For more information, call 251-981-6060.