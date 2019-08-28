Mayor Koniar to speak at Sept. 9 Foley Woman’s Club luncheon

By Barbara McCamish

You don’t want to miss the Foley Woman’s Club’s September 9 annual Fall kick-off luncheon . Mayor Koniar will be the speaker and will give an update on what’s happening in our area. The buffet luncheon will be at Sweet Southern Scratch on 22934 Miflin Rd (Co. Rd. 20. ) Registration will begin at 11 AM with program to begin at 11:30. Members are welcome to bring a guest or perhaps a potential new member. Luncheon tickets -$20- must be purchased by September 1 deadline from Chris Anglin at 8301 Bay View Dr., Foley, AL 36535 or at Checkouts in Foley.

Members of the Foley Woman’s Club are excited to begin a new Club year and look forward to continuing their work to support the community and give assistance to groups that help women and children in Baldwin County.