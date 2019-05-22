McCollough shares secrets of success with scholarship recipients

At the Baldwin County Chapter of the University of Alabama’s National Alumni Association’s annual scholarship event, Alabama Sports Hall of Fame inductee and Gulf Shores Facial Plastic Surgeon and founder of the McCollough Institute of Appearance and Health, Dr. E. Gaylon McCollough, shared the universal “secrets to success” that his teammates and classmates learned from mentors and winners they chose to emulate as younger men and women. Because he took their advice to heart, McCollough was awarded All-American Academic honors as a college athlete, drafted by the Dallas Cowboys, named to the All-Pro Team of the National Professional Football League of America; then went on to create a world-class appearance and health enhancement center in Birmingham, before relocating a second generation of his practice and clinic to Gulf Shores. The doctor’s remarks were based upon his latest book: Victtory In The Game Of Life: A Paul W. Bryant Alumni Athlete’s Journey. Profits from the book are pledged to the University of Alabama’s National Alumni Association and the Paul W. Bryant Museum.

Dr. McCollough defines “success” as achievements beyond society’s and one’s own short-sighted expectations. Including, when one chooses to remain productive beyond the years expected by an age-conscious society. He recognizes individuals, who made a positive impact on the world’s stage beyond the traditional retirement age. The group includes: Billy Graham, Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher, and George Burns. He emphasizes that he plans to follow the lead of these iconic leaders and personally perform—and teach—facial and nasal surgery for years to come. “Success is about the joy one receives from helping others achieve their dreams, not because one has to; but because one receives fulfillment in doing so,” he said. “I take pride in the fact that I continue to perform appearance-enhancing surgery beyond a timeframe expected by society. I choose to abide by my own expectations and barometers of competence.

“I have personally performed appearance-enhancing surgery on nearly 30,000 patients; and still counting. I have proudly shared the knowledge and expertise passed on to me by my own mentors with nearly 100 Facial Plastic Surgeon and still counting. The lessons I payed forward did not only originate from my medical and surgical mentors, many of them were passed on by Coach Bryant, my parents, teachers, coaches, and the annals of history.”

He attributes any successes that he enjoyed to mentors who opened his eyes and the doors of opportunity thereunto related when he was in the process of creating the practice and appearance-enhancing techniques that he moved to the Alabama Gulf Coast in 1999.

“I’d like to think that because of this fact, Gulf Shores is becoming known as a center of excellence in appearance enhancing medicine and surgery. And because of my writings and ongoing efforts to encourage other authors to publish books and essays about the Alabama Gulf Coast, more people will come to know about this slice of Paradise that my wife, Susan, and I discovered decades ago.”

More info: mccolloughplasticsurgery.com or call 251-967-7600.

Pictured: Dr. McCollough (center) poses with Susan N. McCollough, Jim Bob Horn (University of Alabama’s Director of Alumni Engagement), Jonathan King (Creative Director for Alabama Football) and Baldwin County’s Melissa and Jessica Baggett.