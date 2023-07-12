McCollum, Hunt, Matthews Band, Jelly Roll at Wharf in July

A very busy month of July continues at the Wharf Amphitheater with Parker McCollum on July 15, Sam Hunt with Brett Young and Lily Rose on July 21, Dave Matthews Band on July 26 and Jelly Roll with Struggle Jennings & Caitlynne Curtis on July 30. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com, the Wharf box office and secondary markets.

Other Wharf Amphitheater shows include: Aug. 16: 3 Doors Down; Aug. 17: Eric Church; Aug. 18: Eric Church; Aug. 19: Eric Church; Aug. 26: Jason Aldean; Oct. 8: Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Fest with The Avett Brothers, Gov’t Mule and other guests; Oct. 14: Hardy.

Dave Matthews Band: July 26

There is a good reason that the Dave Matthews Band remains sell-out-show popular 32 years into a career that started in Charlottsville, Virginia. And it’s not the 10 albums the band has released over that time. It’s that the 7-piece band still plays hard at every stop of its, covid not withstanding, seemingly never ending tour, mixing in classic hits, new songs and epic jams with a few tasty covers for good measure.

Always a festive tailgate, a DMB show attracts fans thar are tribal in their reverence for the gravely voiced everyman rocker. And those fans stay in its hero’s musical box whether he is jamming to the classic “What Would You Say’’ or slowing down the beat with “Stay or Leave” from his solo record.

The band is touring in support of Walk Around the Moon, its first studio album since 2018 and the setlist for its 3-hour shows is ever-changing. The band will follow the Orange Beach concert with two shows in West Palm Beach July 28-29, followed by shows in California, Oregon and a two show finale at the Gorge in Washington.

DMB setlist from June 24 show in Pittsburgh: #41; Fool in the Rain; Stay or Leave; Walk Around the Moon; What Would You Say; Can’t Stop; Monsters; Grey Street; Madman’s Eyes; Jimi Thing; Brick House; I Want You (She’s So Heavy); After Everything; When the World Ends; Busted Stuff; Dancing Nancies; What You Are; Stay (Wasting Time); Sister; Granny; All Along the Watchtower/Stairway to Heaven.