McMillan to push bill allowing pet dogs in outdoor dining areas

Rep. Steve McMillan, an Orange Beach resident, said he will continue to push his bill to allow pet dogs in outdoor dining areas of restaurants. The bill was moving towards approval in the Legislature before Gov. Kay Iveny put COVID-19 safety measures in place.

“I think it would be something we’d want to continue in another session to get it through and get it signed,” McMillan said. “It’s kind of a no-brainer from my look at it, and I haven’t seen any major opposition come out against it.”

The bill, HB 209, passed the House overwhelmingly on March 3, but did not see action through the Senate due to the COVID-19 delays and shortened legislative session.

“Had the COVID-19 crisis not happened, I think the bill likely would have been moved through and signed by the governor well before the end of session,” McMillan said.

McMillan said his constituents that wanted to be able to dine with their dogs in appropriate venues. That contituancey includes residents of Elberta, Foley, Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Robertsdale , Summerdale, Barnwell, Magnolia Springs, Lillian, Perdido Beach, Josephine, Miflin, Bon Secour, Fort Morgan & Ono Island.

“Everybody loves their dogs and often want to bring them with them when they go places,” McMillan said. “Here in Baldwin County, and especially in my district, we’ve got a lot of restaurants that offer outdoor dining, so it just makes sense that we amend the current law to allow folks to bring their furry friends with them and enjoy the great views and good food together.”

McMillan’s bill was a statewide bill that would have affected not only his district in Baldwin County, but food service establishments around the state. He said he had also received backing from the Alabama Restaurant Association.

“This was not just a Baldwin County issue, though that’s who I heard the most from,” McMillan said. “If a restaurant has a outdoor area and wants to allow people to bring their dogs with them, I don’t see any reason why the government should be out there trying to put a stop to that.”

Under the proposed bill, the owners of food service establishments would decide whether to allow pet dogs in their outdoor dining areas. If they chose to do so, the owner would file for a waiver with the State Health Department and agree to follow prescribed rules. Signage stating the designated outdoor dining area would be available for patrons with pet dogs would also be required.

“I’m going to keep pushing this bill whenever I have the next opportunity, and I think we’ll see positive results for all Alabamians on this, including our four-legged canine friends,” McMillan said.

A realtor by trade, McMillan, has represented South Baldwin County in teh State Legislature since 1980. He was born in Mobile on July 6, 1941, and graduated from Auburn in 1964. He and his wife, Gayle, are the parents of two children, Scott and Jason, and have three grandchildren.