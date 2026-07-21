McRae succeeds Tyler as BCSD superintendent

The Baldwin County School Board has named the district’s interim superintendent, Marty McRae, to fill the job the legendary Eddie Tyler held for the past years 11 years to lead 30,000 students and 4,500 employees. Tyler, a former principal at GSHS, retired on June 30.

McRae has has been a teacher, coach, principal, tech coordinator and assistant superintendent during his 36 years with the district.

“We are in the process of creating our goals and our staff and parents will be hearing more about that in the weeks to come,’’ McRae said. “I cannot do this without our communities’ buy-in and without our parents’ buy-in. I hope they will join me and partner with me on keeping this system at a level we all expect and deserve.”