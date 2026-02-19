Medical benefit concert for beloved local musician Rhonda Hart March 1 at ‘Bama

Friends of beloved local entertainer & songwriter Rhonda have organized a medical fundraiser on March 1 from 2- 5 p.m in the Flora-Bama tent to help her with her medical expenses during her recovery from appendix and ovarian cancer. Jack Robertson, will MC and a long list of local musicians will play. The event also includes a “buy a date” auction, snacks and raffles. A Go Fund Me page has already started for Rhonda. For more info or to donate items for the fundraiser raffle, call 423-488-5878 or Lshearer001@gmail.com

“This is a difficult and uncertain time. Our support can make a real difference in her journey,’’ posted organizers. “Rhonda hates asking for help, but as she always says with her good sense of humor, ‘Jesus loves a giver.’’’