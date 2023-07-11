Medical fundraiser for Chris Linton is July 13

The staff at the Coastal Arts Center Of Orange Beach will host a medical benefit event for longtime City of Orange Beach employee Chris Linton on Thursday, July 13 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The evening is described on facebook as being “A night of music and fun to help celebrate our friend and retired co-worker Chris Litton as he faces major surgery.’’ The vening will include raffles, a donation beer/wine bar and music from Four A Change. All proceeds go directly to Chris. Tickets are $20 and on sale at the Coastal Arts Center or from Four A Change members.