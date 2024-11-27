Medical fundraising raffle for 10 year old Branson Blevins

A raffle to raise funds for medical expenses for 10 year old Branson Blevins of Robertsdale while he recovers will include a Spring Break week at Phoenix V condo that sleeps eight and numerous other prizes donated by local businesses. The drawing will be held on Feb. 14.

Branson was diagnosed with Acute lyumphaatic Luekemia on Aug. 16, 2024 and is currently undergoing chemotherapy. The theme of the fundraiser is “Together We Are Stonger. Let’s Come Together and Make a Difference.”

Tickets are $50 each and available through Venmo or by going to any Pen Air location to pay with cash or a check. For more info, call 251-233-9943 or visit the facebook group Branson’s Brave Battle.