Meet At Arboretum Oct. 27 in Magnolia Springs

The Magnolia Springs Garden Club will host its inagural Meet ‘Em in the Arboretum at the intersection of Magnolia Springs Hwy. and Oak St. on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 4 – 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 and available at valorpaytech.com, Magnolia Springs Town Hall, Magnolia Springs Pharmacy, Jessie’s Restaurant and at the gate.

The fun includes wine and cheese tastings, blue prints of the new landscape design, music from Leonard Houston and appetizers. Funds raised will support the restoration of the town’s Arboretum. The project is being spearheaded by the Magnolia Springs Garden Club in partnership with the Town of Magnolia Springs.