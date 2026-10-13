Meet ‘Em At Arboretum Oct. 25 in Magnolia Springs

The Magnolia Springs Garden Club will host its 2nd Annual Meet ‘Em in the Arboretum at the intersection of Magnolia Springs Hwy. and Oak St. on Sunday, Oct. 25 from 4 – 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 and available Magnolia Springs Garden Club’s annual “Meet ‘Em in the Arboretum” fall fundraiser will take place on Sunday afternoon, October 25, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. In addition to a relaxing time in the enchanting Arboretum, guests will find superb hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, live music, beer and wine, and casual mingling with others. Tickets are available online at magnoliaspringsgardenclub.net. Funds raised will support the restoration of the town’s Arboretum & Gardens, which will include a beautiful walkway and planting bed leading to the Memorial Board and the town’s namesake. Call Jennifer King at 419-265-9112 for sponsor info.