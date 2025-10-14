Meet ‘Em At Arboretum Oct. 26 in Magnolia Springs

The Magnolia Springs Garden Club will host its 2nd Annual Meet ‘Em in the Arboretum at the intersection of Magnolia Springs Hwy. and Oak St. on Sunday, Oct. 26 from 4 – 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 and available for purchase at Jesse’s, Magnolia Springs Pharmacy, Magnolia Springs Town Hall, Page and Palette, Feast & Co and at the gate.

The fun includes wine and cheese tastings, music and appetizers. Funds raised will support the restoration of the town’s Arboretum.