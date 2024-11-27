Meet & Greet w. Santa Claus Dec. 7 at Silverhill Square

The City of Silverhill will host a meet and greet with Santa Claus on Dec. 7 from noon until 3 p.m. in the Gazebo at the town square located at the intersection of Hwy. 104 and Hwy. 55. Bring the entire family for a special event where kids can share their wishes and experience the joy of the season. A donation of $5 or a new unopened toy is the suggested donation for a photo with Santa.