Meet Mobile Snowbird Expo Jan. 14 at Erie Meyer Civic Center

Mobile, the city where Mardi Gras originated (in the U.S.) has so much going for it. Seasonal cruising, Amtrak restarting service soon, and a new airport nearby are just a few recent additions. Mardi Gras parades will start rolling soon!

The Visit Mobile team and various vendors representing attractions, dining, shopping, recreational facilities and more will be on hand with information and goodies during the Meet Mobile Day Snowbird Expo on Wednesday, Jan. 14 at the Erie Meyer Civic Center (1930 West 2nd St.) in Gulf Shores from 11 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m. Enjoy live entertainment, giveaways and door prizes at the free event. More info: Visitmobile.com.