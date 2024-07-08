Meet the Escambia County Commissioner candidates on July 31

The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Meet the Candidates Night with the opportunity of hear from candidates running for Escambia County District 1 elected office at The Point Church, 13891 Innerarity Point Road beginning at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

Candidates for the ECUA District 1 Board Seat are Vicki Campbell and James Faxlanger; for District 1 County Commissioner are Tyler Aulger, Jeffrey Bergosh, Jess Casey, Justin Smith and Steven Stroberger.