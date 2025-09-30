Meeting of the Minds returns to Gulf Shores Oct. 22-26

This is the 33rd annual celebration of all things Jimmy Buffett

Parrot Heads in Paradise (PHIP), the official Jimmy Buffett fan organization, will host the 33rd Annual Meeting of the Minds Parrot Head Convention Oct. 22–26 at The Hangout at Gulf Shores Public Beach. Day passes and weekend passes are still available at Motmrocks.com. On-site registration will be available outside the Hangout for both full event and day passes. The Wednesday party at the Hangout is open to the public. Thur-Sat entry is by ticket only.

Founded in 1992, PHIP is a global nonprofit with 196 member clubs and over 25,000 passionate Parrotheads who embody the easygoing lifestyle Buffett championed through his music. PHIP is also committed to charitable work nationally and locally.

The 2025 theme, “Keeping the Party Alive,” honors Buffett’s legacy with a week of music, friendship, and philanthropy. To date, PHIP has contributed over $64 million to causes including the Jimmy Buffett charitable foundations, local club charities and local non-profits such as the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo.

MOTM events include: Tuesday on the Island Party at Lulu’s featuring Donny Brewer; Main Stage Madness at The Hangout featuring 12 shows that’ll shake your flip-flops off; Buddy’s Backyard Bonanza with 13 shows, including the grand finale with the Tres Amigos—Kelly McGuire, Sunny Jim & Mark Mulligan; shows at the Hangout’s Mermaid Stage; daily and nightly shows at Picnic Beach & The Catch featuring trop rockers from Mick Fury to Mark Mulch; shows at the spectacular Embassy Suites rooftop bistro; two curated gems, including the SWIM Showcase, at The Gulf in Orange Beach; and Lulu’s Sippin’ & Skippin’, featuring a 5K run, second line and funky rhythms.

MOTM also includes an Oct. 23 Peter, Brendan and Jim Mayer fundraiser at the South Baldwin Community Theatre in Gulf Shores.