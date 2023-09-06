Melissa Byrd fundraiser is Sept. 23 in Gulf Shores

Friends of Melissa Byrd are hosting a jambalaya fundraiser for the founder of the Heart of Gold Foundation, on Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. ‘til 1 p.m. at the Gulf Shores Adult Activity Center at 260 Clubhouse Dr. Melissa, who started is fighting cancer for the second time.

Jensen’s Heart of Gold Foundation was founded by the Byrd family in 2010 after the loss of their 5 year old son, Jensen Daniel Byrd. Jensen was diagnosed with cancer at the age of two and fought for 3 long years succumbing to his disease on August 24, 2010 at the all too young age of 5 years old.

For more info on the jambalaya fundraiser or to make a donation, go to specialplatecharity.com.