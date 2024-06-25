Men’s Club Of Ono Donation

The Men’s Club of Ono Island recently made a $1000 donation to the Child Advocacy Center in Summerdale. The Center works with child victims of sexual and physical abuse in Baldwin County. They conduct forensic interviews, provide counseling, and assist law enforcement. In their last fiscal year they served over 400 children. The Men’s Club’s fund-raising activities on Ono Island enable them to donate hundreds of dollars to local charities each year.