Mermaids of Pleasure new member social May 7 at Phoenix East

The newly formed Mermaids of Pleasure are inviting women 21 and older to join them, as they celebrate the debut of the newest Mardi Gras Krewe in Orange Beach on Thursday, May 7 at Phoenix East Condos (27100 Perdido Beach Blvd.) in Orange Beach beginning at 6 p.m.

The Mermaids are proud to be the sister organization of the Mystics of Pleasure, who already have 26 years of tradition behind them. The social is for any woman interested in joining and a welcome gathering for all new members.

Ask questions about membership, events, and krewe culture and connect with other amazing women in the community while enjoying light hors d’oeuvres and drinks.

Enter at the gate house for directions to guest parking, enter through the front doors, then take the elevator immediately to the right to the B level. Go left down the hallway and the meeting room will be on the right-hand side.