Merry Memories Tinsel Trail Dec. 6-25 in Orange Beach

The Garner C. Tampary Memorial Foundation, in cooperation with the City of Orange Beach, will host the 2nd Annual Merry Memories Tinsel Trail on the shared lawn of Orange Beach Waterfront Park and the Coastal Arts Center from Dec. 6-25. The Tinsel Trail is a holiday display of live Christmas trees. Trees are provided and can be reserved for $350 with all proceeds benefiting the Christian Service Center.

Intended to promote holiday cheer and community unity, each tree can be reserved and decorated by a local business, group, and family. For more info about thje event or the Garner C. Tampary Memorial Foundation, visit lessonz.org.