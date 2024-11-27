Merry-Oke & Ugly Christmas shirt contest slated Dec. 6

Caroling party, bonfire, cookies & hot chocolate night Dec. 12

Festive evenings of song and music at the Lillian Recreational Park’s Christma In The Park include a Merry-Oke night and Ugly Christmas Shirt contest beginning at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12.

Featuring all your Christmas favorite songs, you can sing alone, in teams, or, if you’d prefer, as part of the whole-community sing. Prizes will be awarded for the ugliest of Ugly Christmas shirts, too, so come dressed accordingly.

Then on December 19 at 6 p.m., the park will host an old-fashioned caroling party, with candlelight and singing your favorite Christmas carols. There will be a bonfire, hot chocolate and cookies, and lots of fun surrounded by the awesome Christmas in the Park lights.