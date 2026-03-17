Midday Melodies continue March 18 & March 25 in Foley

Foley free lunchtime concert series, Midday Melodies continues March 18 and March 25 in Heritage Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Centennial Clock Tower. Just Roger Howard (pictured) will provide the entertainment on March 18, and on March 25, Strictly Rivers will be the guest musicians.

The performances are free. Participants are welcome to bring picnic blankets or lawn chairs. Lunches are available from any of Foley’s many nearby downtown restaurants or spectators can bring their own. Concessions are also available from the Masonic Lodge.

Free parking is available around the perimeter of the park located at 104 N. McKenzie Street, just across the pedestrian bridge on Alabama 59. More info: visitfoley.org or 251-943-1200.