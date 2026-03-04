Midday Melodies every March Wednesday in Downtown Foley

Foley free lunchtime concert series, Midday Melodies, returns to Heritage Park on each Wednesday in March from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Centennial Clock Tower.

The performances are free. Participants are welcome to bring picnic blankets or lawn chairs. Lunches are available from any of Foley’s many nearby downtown restaurants or spectators can bring their own. Concessions are also available from the Masonic Lodge.

Midday Melodies musicians who will be performing include: March 4 – The Wiley Pete Duo; March 11 – Zack Chavers; March 18 – Just Roger; March 25 – Strictly Rivers.

Free parking is available around the perimeter of the park located at 104 N. McKenzie Street, just across the pedestrian bridge on Alabama 59. More info: visitfoley.org or 251-943-1200.