Midday Melodies Oct. 15, 22 & 29 in Foley

The Midday Melodies concert series will return to Heritage Park in October with five free performances scheduled during the month. The concerts will take place each Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Centennial Clock Tower.

The performances are free to the public. Participants are welcome to bring picnic blankets or lawn chairs. Lunches are available from any of Foley’s many nearby downtown restaurants or spectators can bring their own. Concessions are also available from the Masonic Lodge. Midday Melodies musicians who will be performing in October include: October 15: Tennessee Tim & Doug Drake; October 22: Jesse Taylor Perry; October 29: Dan Lee.

Free parking is available around the perimeter of the park located at 104 N. McKenzie Street, just across the pedestrian bridge on Alabama 59. Anyone wanting more information can visit visitfoley.org or call the city of Foley at 251-943-1200.