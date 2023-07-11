Midsummer Night’s Dream July 14-30 at Theatre 98

A Midsummer Night’s Dream by William Shakespeare will open on July 14 and continue thru July 30 at Theatre 98 in Fairhope. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. For ticket info, visit theatre98.org.

As The Bard puts it: “The course of true love never did run smooth,’’ as four Athenians run away to the forest only to have Puck, the fairy, manipulate their romantic affections.

Directed by Ashley Campbell, the cast includes The cast includes: Hermia – Brin Allen; Helena – Meghan Morris; Lysander – Elijah Lindsey; Demetrius – Ian Blair; Theseus – Solaris Baldwin; Hippolyta – Mary Avera; Egeus – Mary Burts; Philostrate – Ivey Simpson; Bottom – Craig Handel;; Quince – Lilly Casolaro

Flute – Emily Byars; Williams Snout – Jennifer Walker; Snug – Aaron Sears; Starveling – Grace Tomlenson; Titania – Margaret Delaney; Oberon – Camp Walker; Puck – Meagan Daves; Fairy/Peaseblossom – Katherine Godwin; Moth – Killian Delaney; Cobweb – Ellie Walker; Mustardseed – JP Walker.