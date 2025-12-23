Miflin Rd. traffic lights upgrade; Juniper St. median work starts

The Foley City Council approved plans to upgrade the traffic lights on Miflin Rd. between Hwy. 59 and Hwy. 161. Foley began working with ALDOT more than a year ago to improve traffic flow in the city.

Hwy. 161 is the designation that ALDOT gave to the Foley Beach Express after the state took over that highway. The new system will use traffic cameras, radar and cellular equipment to link the signals and respond to traffic conditions.

The first phase of the Miflin Rd. Access Management Plan will include the construction of a well lit median from Hwy. 59 to Juniper St. Riviera Utilities will also install street lighting on the median.

The project is expected to take up to four months to complete. Individual lanes may be closed at times during construction, but Miflin Road will remain open while the project is being completed.

“It’s all born out of that project that y’all approved in 2024 to participate on signals all across the city,” Mayor Ralph Hellmich told council members. “It’s an incremental increase, but every time we make another step, it helps fix those complaints that you get about how that signal is turning red and nobody is there. It’s more modern, There is more control. This is really a good thing.”

“The three signals that we have on that road are at least 10 years old. There’s much better technology for detection and synchronization of the timing plan,” said Taylor Davis, city engineer.